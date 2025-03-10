Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 467,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of JHG opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

