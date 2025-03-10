Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Oracle makes up approximately 1.8% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ORCL opened at $155.89 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $111.18 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $436.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.
Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.
In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
