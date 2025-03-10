Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 2.4% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at $24,454,764.88. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,264 shares of company stock worth $6,995,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

