Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $744,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

