Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $744,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.