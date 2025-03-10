Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IBIT stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
