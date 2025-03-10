Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.82 and last traded at $107.54. Approximately 3,000,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,433,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

