Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

