Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,859,000 after purchasing an additional 592,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,801,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,370,000 after purchasing an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 994.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

