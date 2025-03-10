Vow One Day Trading Volume Reaches $346,958.72 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $346,958.72 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,895.75 or 1.00145708 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,906.66 or 0.98950790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

