Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 108000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

