Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 128102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $297.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

