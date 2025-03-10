Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) recently:

3/10/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.90 to $3.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Hudson Pacific Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.03. 868,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,612. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,984.37. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

