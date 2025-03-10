Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 321446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $757.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

