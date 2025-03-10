Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

