WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:QGRW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 260,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 138,303 shares.The stock last traded at $44.33 and had previously closed at $46.09.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,256,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 511,420 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,081,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,988,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,120,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 100 large-cap growth companies in the US that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QGRW was launched on Dec 15, 2022 and is managed by WisdomTree.

