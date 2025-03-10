Worldcoin (WLD) Price Hits $0.85

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $934.05 million and $203.27 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,891,566 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,093,771,102.2051146 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 0.82924904 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 393 active market(s) with $197,330,761.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

