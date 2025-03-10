Wrapped Everscale 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,287.28 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $11,287.28 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.00805161 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,992.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

