Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 76991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $955.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 732.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 63.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

