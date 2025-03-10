YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1412724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

