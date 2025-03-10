YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $7.90. 2,977,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,537,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,862 shares during the period.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

