YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) fell 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $7.90. 2,977,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,537,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,804.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 205,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 201,862 shares during the period.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.