Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 272,311 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $107.87 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.