Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $302.10 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $302,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.35 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.78 and a 200-day moving average of $553.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

