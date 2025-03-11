1,000 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in HEICO by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in HEICO by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.40.

HEICO Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $256.76 on Tuesday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $182.47 and a 52 week high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day moving average is $250.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

