11,873 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth Stock Down 4.3 %

BAND stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.68 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,319. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $48,292.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,126.37. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,806 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

