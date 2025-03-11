1,323 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.76. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

