13,823 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Riverbend Wealth Management LLC

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

