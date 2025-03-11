141,830 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Purchased by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 4.8% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cushing Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.