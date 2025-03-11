1,650 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,946,187.68. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $500,378.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 421,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,218,647.82. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,109 shares of company stock worth $15,778,781. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.27 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

