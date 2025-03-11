18,869 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Inceptionr LLC owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 6.9 %

MEI stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.46%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.