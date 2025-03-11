18,923 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,040. This trade represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

