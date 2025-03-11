200,000 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Purchased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.09% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,612,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,629,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

