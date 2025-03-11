2,339 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.24 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.79.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

