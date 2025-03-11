23,456 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $168.85 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.72. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

