24,619 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $409.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.