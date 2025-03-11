2,578 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHO opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
