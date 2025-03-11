2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given Market Perform Rating at Leerink Partners

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

