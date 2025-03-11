2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given Market Perform Rating at Leerink Partners

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.
Read Our Latest Report on 2seventy bio
2seventy bio Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2seventy bio
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.