3,156,193 Shares in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,156,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,081,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 14.92% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCX. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 184,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

