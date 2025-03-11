3,163 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 476,567 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,168,000 after purchasing an additional 362,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after buying an additional 356,196 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $91.09 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

