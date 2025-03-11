343 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day moving average of $401.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

