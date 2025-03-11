5,000 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $105.73 and a one year high of $169.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.