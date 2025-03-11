517 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,979,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4,110.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $488.00 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $249.58 and a one year high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.47.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

