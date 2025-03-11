600 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

