608 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by SoundView Advisors Inc.

SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $598.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

