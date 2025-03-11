8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $2.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.99.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 8X8

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

In related news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,373. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $38,817. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,644,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,083 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 5,528,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 524,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 249,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.