9,359 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

