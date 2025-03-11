Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AADI opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

