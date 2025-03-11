Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Sold by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

