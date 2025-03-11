ABM Industries (ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $3.60-$3.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

