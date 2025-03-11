Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Adobe stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $435.08 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,750,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

