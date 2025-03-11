Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada downgraded Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

TSE:ARE opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.92. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$29.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

